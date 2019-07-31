Bahrain hosts military conference amid Iran tensions

Bahrain is hosting a conference on Gulf maritime security, after multiple attacks on shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz sent tensions soaring between Iran and the US.

The tiny Gulf monarchy, which hosts the US Fifth Fleet, says the meeting was held “to discuss the current regional situation and to strengthen cooperation.”

In a statement, it slammed “the repeated attacks and unacceptable practices of Iran and the terrorist groups linked to it.”

The US has joined Gulf allies in accusing Iran of being behind several mysterious attacks on tankers in recent months, which Iran denies.

