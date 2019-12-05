Bar-Yosef not yet charged, but named in charge sheet

Though the prosecution announcement accuses former deputy national security adviser Avriel Bar-Yosef of being in a “bribery relationship” with suspects Miki Ganor and Eliezer Marom, the Kan broadcaster reports that he has not yet been charged and prosecutors are still mulling charges against him.

Ganor is accused of routing money to powerful Israelis in order to push naval vessel deals worth billions of shekels.

Among other things, the prosecution statement notes that there was an “understanding, agreement and expectation that Marom and Bar-Yosef would get kickbacks from Ganor for their work in boosting him as an agent of the firm [Germany’s Thyssenkrupp] and for advancing deals to buy vessels as part of their posts.”