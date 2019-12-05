The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Bar-Yosef not yet charged, but named in charge sheet
Though the prosecution announcement accuses former deputy national security adviser Avriel Bar-Yosef of being in a “bribery relationship” with suspects Miki Ganor and Eliezer Marom, the Kan broadcaster reports that he has not yet been charged and prosecutors are still mulling charges against him.
Ganor is accused of routing money to powerful Israelis in order to push naval vessel deals worth billions of shekels.
Among other things, the prosecution statement notes that there was an “understanding, agreement and expectation that Marom and Bar-Yosef would get kickbacks from Ganor for their work in boosting him as an agent of the firm [Germany’s Thyssenkrupp] and for advancing deals to buy vessels as part of their posts.”
Former Steinitz aide also caught up in Case 3000 charges
The announcement of charges has not only ensnared former Netanyahu aides, but also those close to Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.
Rami Tayeb, a former political adviser to Steinitz, is being charged with facilitating a bribe, along with media strategist Itzik Lieber.
Miki Ganor and David Sharan, are accused of breaking campaign finance laws by giving Steinitz money above the allowed amount, via “strawmen.”
Steinitz and Netanyahu are not suspects in the case.
Former navy chief, Netanyahu aide charged in Case 3000
The state attorney’s office has published charges in so-called Case 3000, allegedly involving a vast scheme to bribe officials close to the navy and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for massive contracts for German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp.
The prosecution says former head of the Israeli Navy, Eliezer Marom, and Miki Ganor, a former agent in Israel for Thyssenkrupp, will be charged with bribery.
Also being charged with bribery are former Netanyahu bureau chief David Sharan and former MK Eliezer Zandberg. Former deputy national security adviser Avriel Bar-Yosef is named but charges against him are not laid out.
Netanyahu’s former personal lawyer and cousin, David Shimron, is being charged with money laundering.
The charges are all pending a hearing.
comments