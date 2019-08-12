The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Bataclan attacker Abdeslam charged in connection to Brussels bombings
Salah Abdeslam, the sole surviving suspect in the November 2015 Paris attacks, has been formally charged in connection with the Brussels suicide bombings months later, federal prosecutors say.
Abdeslam is charged with “participating in the activities of a terrorist group,” the federal prosecutor’s office tells AFP, confirming reports in the Belgian media in recent days.
The prosecutor’s office did not give details of his alleged role in the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a city metro station on March 22, 2016, which killed 32 people and wounded 340 others.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which occurred within an hour of each other.
US ambassador visits family of slain student
US Ambassador David Friedman has paid a condolence call to the family of Dvir Sorek in the West Bank settlement of Ofra.
Sorek, 18, was stabbed to death in an apparent Palestinian terror attack outside his West Bank seminary last week.
“Rough week: mourned the passing of my beloved mother, mourned the calamities that befell the Jewish people on the ninth day of Av, and mourned with the Sorek family the murder of their beloved son. May all those in mourning be comforted from Heaven,” Friedman, who lost his mother last week, writes on Twitter.
French ministers seek probe into local links with Epstein
Two French government ministers are calling for an investigation into the alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, saying a US inquiry had exposed links between the disgraced financier and France.
Epstein, whose suicide in jail over the weekend has outraged his alleged victims, owned an apartment in Paris and had been in the city just before his arrest in New York last month.
“The American investigation has turned up links with France,” Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa says in a joint statement with French child welfare minister Adrien Taquet.
The ministers do not provide any details of the alleged France links.
Epstein, 66, was accused of raping and sexually exploiting dozens of young girls for years, and of also providing teenage victims for friends and acquaintances.
Netanyahu reportedly considering firing Smotrich
Channel 12 news reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering firing Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich from his cabinet, after the far-right politician unleashed a series of broadsides against the premier for his decisions regarding the Temple Mount and other matters.
According to the report, the pressure is coming from within Likud.
Among other things, Smotrich has called Netanyahu’s government “weak” and said the justice system was “stupid.”
Speaking to Kan radio Monday morning, Smotrich refused to apologize or backtrack, saying he’s not Miss Manners. His ally Ayelet Shaked has defended him and compared him to Donald Trump.
