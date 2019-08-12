Bataclan attacker Abdeslam charged in connection to Brussels bombings

Salah Abdeslam, the sole surviving suspect in the November 2015 Paris attacks, has been formally charged in connection with the Brussels suicide bombings months later, federal prosecutors say.

Abdeslam is charged with “participating in the activities of a terrorist group,” the federal prosecutor’s office tells AFP, confirming reports in the Belgian media in recent days.

The prosecutor’s office did not give details of his alleged role in the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a city metro station on March 22, 2016, which killed 32 people and wounded 340 others.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which occurred within an hour of each other.

— AFP