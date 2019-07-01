The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Ben Gurion Airport returns to regular operations after landing scare
After the safe landing of the Electra Air flight from Cologne despite a blown tire, Ben Gurion Airport issues an official notice that all is well and the airport is returning to regular operations.
Netanyahu praises ‘outstanding’ preparedness of rescuers at Ben Gurion
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises the rescue services and the Air Force for “outstanding” preparedness ahead of the landing of the damaged Electra Air flight from Cologne.
The plane, which carried 152 people, blew a tire during takeoff in Cologne, Germany, and officials in Israel feared the weakened landing gear might not support the plane when it touched down. Ben Gurion Airport declared its highest level of alert, Emergency Level 3, and over 100 ambulances and fire trucks were on the tarmac during the landing. Air Force jets were dispatched to meet the incoming plane and assess the damage to the wheels.
“Good news from Ben Gurion,” Netanyahu tweets after the plane landed safely. “I salute the emergency and rescue crews and the Air Force for their outstanding preparations.”
US targets al-Qaeda forces in northern Syria
BEIRUT — The US military says it has struck an al-Qaeda leadership and training facility in northern Syria where attacks threatening Americans and others were being planned.
The US Central Command says in a statement that the strike occurred on Sunday near the northern province of Aleppo.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition-linked war monitor, says today that the strike killed eight members of the al-Qaeda-linked Horas al-Din, which is Arabic for “Guardians of Religion.”
The Observatory says the dead include six commanders: two Algerians, two Tunisians, an Egyptian and a Syrian.
Al-Qaeda-linked groups control wide parts of northern Syria, mostly in Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in the war-torn country.
— AP
IAEA confirms Iran exceeds enriched uranium stockpile limit
VIENNA — The UN’s nuclear watchdog confirms that Iran has exceeded a limit on its enriched uranium reserves set by a 2015 nuclear deal.
The International Atomic Energy Agency “verified on July 1 that Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile exceeded 300 kilograms,” a spokesperson says, shortly after Tehran announced it had crossed the limit in retaliation over new US sanctions.
— AFP
Rescuers treating anxious passengers after safe landing
Rescuers are treating passengers for anxiety attacks, while firefighters are examining the damaged Boeing 737 after it lands safely at Ben Gurion Airport despite a blown tire.
Damaged 737 plane lands safely at Ben Gurion after tire scare
The damaged Boeing 737 plane lands safely at Ben Gurion Airport after officials had earlier declared the highest level of emergency over fears a blown tire could lead to a problematic landing.
The plane brakes with its engines in full reverse to avoid pressure on tires, officials say.
The Electra Air flight carries 152 people from Cologne, Germany, to Tel Aviv.
Ben Gurion freezes landings and takeoffs ahead of damaged plane’s landing
Ben Gurion Airport freezes all landing and takeoffs moments before the damaged Electra Air flight is meant to land.
Damaged plane prepares to land
The Boeing 737-400 with a blown tire is preparing to land, circling over Ben Gurion Airport.
Air Force jets say the damaged tire is on the back left of the plane
Air Force fighter jets who have reached the Electra Air plane say the blown tire is one of the back left tires.
A Boeing 737-400 plane has two tires on each side, and two more under the nose.
The damaged tire has sent Ben Gurion Airport into its highest emergency level, level 3, for the first time in eight years.
There are 152 people aboard the plane.
Damaged plane circling in the air to shed fuel, weight ahead of landing
The damaged Boeing 737-400 plane coming in to land at Ben Gurion Airport is now circling over the Mediterranean in order to shed fuel and reduce its weight when it lands.
Air Force sends jets to accompany, examine incoming damaged 737 plane
Israeli Air Force jets are taking off to meet the damaged Boeing 737 headed to Ben Gurion.
At least one of the plane’s tires exploded on takeoff in Cologne a few hours ago, but officials don’t know which tire or what other damage might have been sustained to the plane’s landing gear.
The military jets will conduct close fly-bys of the plane to examine the damage and give authorities at Ben Gurion a clear sense of what to expect in the emergency landing, now slated for about 4:15 p.m.
Airplane safety expert urges calm as Ben Gurion braces for emergency landing
Neri Yarkoni, an expert in airplane safety, urges Israeli media not to exaggerate reports of the emergency landing taking place at Ben Gurion.
“We need to calm down. If it were so desperate, the plane wouldn’t have come this entire way, but would have landed in Europe,” he says of the Boeing 737 whose tire apparently exploded during takeoff in Cologne, Germany.
“The best thing for the pilots to do now is to land normally, and there’s a procedure for preventing the other wheels from exploding. The landing has to be as gentle as possible,” Yarkoni says.
Ben Gurion announces highest emergency level as plane with torn tire nears
Ben Gurion Airport announces Emergency Condition 3, its highest emergency level as over 100 rescue crews, ambulances and fire trucks prepare to receive the Boeing 737 plane whose tire exploded during takeoff in Cologne, Germany.
Ramon Airport in the south is preparing to receive flights that might be diverted from Ben Gurion if the landing strip can’t be cleared quickly.
The flight, with 152 people on board, is scheduled to land at Ben Gurion in about 30 minutes, at 4:05 p.m. local time.
Over 100 ambulances deployed to Ben Gurion ahead of plane’s emergency landing
Over 100 ambulances and their rescue crews are standing ready at Ben Gurion, some 45 minutes before the Electra Air 737 flight from Cologne, Germany, is set to land.
The plane carries 152 passengers, and is apparently flying with at least one severely damaged landing tire.
UK’s Javid becomes first cabinet minister in 19 years to visit Western Wall
Britain’s Home Secretary Sajid Javid becomes the first senior UK cabinet minister in 19 years to visit Jerusalem’s Western Wall holy site.
According to a press release by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, the body that administers the site, Javid, who is Muslim, related that “his father believed deeply in the connection between Jews and Muslims.”
Javid placed a note in between the stones of the wall.
Javid is on a two-day visit to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials.
Important discussions with Palestinian National Authority PM @DrShtayyeh in Ramallah. A two-state solution is vital in ensuring long-term peace & security for Palestinians & Israelis pic.twitter.com/aDhLdQDl9i
— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) June 30, 2019
Plane with torn tire and 152 passengers set for emergency landing at Ben Gurion
Ben Gurion Airport is preparing for a possibly rocky touchdown for a Boeing 737 plane expected to land at the airport at about 4 p.m. local time.
The plane, which belongs to Electra Air, took off from Cologne, Germany. Shortly after takeoff, ground crews in Cologne found pieces of one of the plane’s tires on the runway.
The plane has 152 passengers.
Officials don’t yet know which wheel is damaged, or the extent of the damage. As the plane comes in for a landing at Ben Gurion, it is slated to do a close fly-by of the control tower, to allow safety officials a view of the wheels.
At least 50 children wounded in Taliban attack on Kabul
KABUL, Afghanistan — At least 50 children are among nearly 100 people wounded today when the Taliban detonate a powerful car bomb in an area of Kabul housing military and government buildings, officials say.
The rush-hour blast, which sends a plume of smoke into the air and shakes buildings nearly two kilometers (1.2 miles) away, is followed by gunmen storming a building and triggering a gun battle with special forces in the Puli Mahmood Khan neighborhood of the Afghan capital.
The health ministry says at least one person had been killed and 93 wounded. Among them are 50 children, the education ministry says in a statement, adding that most had been hurt by flying glass and are in stable condition.
Some social media images purportedly taken at a hospital show wounded, stunned children in school uniforms, still clutching books as they arrive for treatment.
In its statement, the education ministry says five schools are partially damaged, and asks “all sides involved in fighting to guarantee the safety of students, teachers, education workers and schools.”
The Taliban-claimed attack comes just two days after the insurgents began a seventh round of talks with the US in Qatar as Washington eyes a breakthrough before Afghanistan’s September presidential election.
— AFP
North Korea hails ‘historic’ Kim-Trump summit
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea hails the weekend meeting between leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in the Demilitarized Zone as “historic,” as analysts say Pyongyang is looking to shape the narrative to its own agenda.
The two leaders agreed to “resume and push forward productive dialogues for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” the official Korean Central News Agency says.
After a Twitter invitation by the US president on Saturday, the two men met a day later in the strip of land that has divided the peninsula for 66 years since the end of the Korean War, when the two countries and their allies fought each other to a standstill. Kim and Trump shook hands over the concrete slabs dividing North and South before Trump walked a few paces into Pyongyang’s territory — the first US president ever to set foot on North Korean soil.
“The top leaders of the DPRK and the US exchanging historic handshakes at Panmunjom” was an “amazing event,” KCNA says, describing the truce village as a “place that had been known as the symbol of division” and referring to past “inglorious relations” between the countries.
— AFP
As Iran passes nuclear deal limit, Gantz says Israel ‘united’ against the threat
Blue and White party chairman — and de facto opposition leader — MK Benny Gantz says Iran’s breaking of the uranium enrichment limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal leaves Israelis “united” against the threat of a nuclear-armed regime in Tehran.
“Israel is united and determined in the face of the Iranian threat,” the former IDF chief of staff says in a statement.
“Today it’s clear that Iran isn’t an Israeli problem, but an international problem. I call for a broad international alliance against Iran, stiffening of the sanctions and joint preparations for the possibility that Iran continues on its present course. At the same time, I’m certain and confident that the IDF and Israel’s security services are preparing constantly for any possible eventuality in that theater, and are capable of giving the political leadership the needed solutions to the threat to ensure that Iran never achieves a nuclear weapon.”
He adds: “In this election season, it’s important to emphasize that the Iranian threat is above all politics. We will give our backing and help to any decision the government takes to strengthen Israel’s security.”
Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported earlier today that the country’s stockpile of 3.67 percent enriched uranium has now passed the 300-kilogram limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal.
