Blue and White minister comes out against new virus restrictions

Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir comes out against a series of strict restrictions the government is set to approve this evening in order to halt the continued rise in coronavirus infections.

Zamir, a member of the Blue and White party, warns the measures “will cause enormous damage to the economy.”

“Closing summer schools and daycares is a de-facto lockdown for parents who were set to go out to work,” he writes on Twitter.

He notes it hasn’t yet been two weeks since the government further tightened restrictions and that it would only be possible to see the effects next week.

“This is irresponsible and illogical behavior. The public trust in the government’s decision is low and making haphazard and dramatic decisions like these will only lower it further,” Zamir says.

While acknowledging there may be a need for further restrictions, he says they shouldn’t be passed hastily.