Blue and White said not entirely convinced election crisis is over

Netanyahu asserts that it is Blue and White that prompted the crisis that he now says he is averting.

“This time is a time for unity, not elections,” he says. Blue and White has to “stop the government within government” that, he says, is constantly attacking Likud.

We need to “work together” to meet the challenges Israel faces, he says, including battling COVID and its economic fallout, thwarting Iran, bolstering security, and concluding further peace agreements. “Let’s unify and work together for these important goals,” he says.

Netanyahu also urges the right-wing/Orthodox Yamina party to join the government.

In an example of the dysfunctional relationship between him and the rival coalition party, he indicates in answer to a question that he did not inform Blue and White leader Benny Gantz ahead of the press conference that he was accepting the Hauser proposal to avert elections.

Netanyahu is asked about a Channel 13 survey earlier this evening which, the reporter tells him, shows 50 percent of public think he takes decisions on the basis of his personal and legal interests. “Such a low number,” he marvels, explaining that he thought it would be higher given that the media “is completely conscripted to the battle against me.” Now, he adds, “they’ll say I don’t want [elections] for personal reasons.

In answer to further questions, he says he has no intention of seeking to avoid a new police commissioner and new state prosecutor in breach of his coalition agreement. And he complains that the public was not told that a criminal case against Blue and White Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn was recently quietly closed. In fact, the ministry said last week, no such case was even opened, but the investigation was formally closed in May. If such a case had involved a right-wing politician, Netanyahu says, it would have been all over the media.

Netanyahu is also asked if there will be a new crisis three months from now, and if he will hand over the prime ministership to Gantz in November 2021 as promised. He says there is no need for crises, if the government functions properly.