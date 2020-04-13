The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
China trying to paint narrative that virus outbreak originated elsewhere – Report
China has imposed restrictions on the publication of academic research on the origins of the novel coronavirus, CNN reports.
According to the report, all academic papers on COVID-19 will be subject to extra vetting before publication.
A Chinese researcher, speaking on condition of anonymity, tells CNN that the move is a “coordinated effort from (the) Chinese government to control (the) narrative, and paint it as if the outbreak did not originate in China.”
Iran official death toll tops 4,500
Iran’s health ministry reports another 111 fatalities from the novel coronavirus, taking the official overall death toll in the worst-hit Middle East country to 4,585.
Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour says 1,617 new infections takes the total number of cases in the country’s outbreak to 73,303, of whom 45,983 have recovered.
“The trend of relatively stable and decreasing new cases of contamination, which has been observed in recent days, has also continued over the past 24 hours,” he tells a televised news conference.
Iran announced its first COVID-19 cases on February 19, when it said two people died of the disease in the holy Shiite city of Qom.
But there has been speculation abroad that the real toll of the disease in the Islamic Republic could be much higher.
The opposition MEK group puts the death toll at over 26,000
— ToI staff and AFP
Some stores could open as early as Sunday, says head of National Economic Council
Shops could begin to open as early as this Sunday, while a return to school is not yet on the table, Prof. Avi Simhon, head of the National Economic Council, tells the Hebrew-language Ynet website.
“I assume that this coming Sunday we will begin to open shops that face out onto the street,” Simhon says, adding that the government will follow up on the data and decided on its next steps after a week or two.
“We will want to open malls, but that will take time. I don’t believe it will happen in April, perhaps sometime in May, depending on the numbers we see and how citizens comply with regulations and restrictions,” he says.
With regard to schools, Simhon says any return to school will be gradual and in a different format to what we are familiar with.
He suggest that families could band together to look after each other’s children in small groups.
Soldier lightly injured as base infiltrated in South
An IDF soldier is lightly injured after he was attacked by a man who snuck onto an army base in southern Israel, the military says.
According to an army spokesperson, the soldier and his partner were patrolling their base when they spotted the suspect.
They attempted to arrest the man, but he struck out and cut the soldier’s arm, and then ran out of the base. The military and police have launched a manhunt for the suspect and an investigation into the incident, is ongoing the army says.
The injured soldier received medical treatment at the scene, the spokesperson says.
Military sources said the background to the incident was not yet clear.
— Judah Ari Gross
Spain virus deaths continue to fall
The coronavirus death toll in Spain continues to fall, with 517 fatalities registered Monday, down from 619 deaths on Sunday and way down from the peak of 950 deaths recorded on April 2.
The total death toll in the country now stands at 17,489, with 169,496 confirmed cases and 64,727 recovered from COVID-19.
The death toll does not include unconfirmed cases at senior-living facilities and people who have died at home and the real number of fatalities from the disease is believed to be much higher.
Bakshi-Doron laid to rest in front of handful of mourners
Former Sephardi chief rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron is laid to rest this morning in front of only some 20 mourners at the Har Hamenuhot cemetery in Jerusalem. Bakshi-Doron died last night at the age of 79 after succumbing to COVID-19.
The present Sephardi chief rabbi Yitzhak Yosef mourns Bakshi-Doron over the phone: “Woe to the world that has lost a leader and woe to the ship that has lost its captain,” says Yosef.
Also speaking over the phone, Aryeh Deri, chairman of the Shas (Torah observant Sephardim) party, says “the pain is enormous. It is impossible to comprehend that we are here today, during the days of Passover, and we cannot pay our last respects to our rabbi and teacher.” Orthodox Jews typically don’t deliver full eulogies during the month of Passover.
Israel can still bounce back economically if lockdown eases soon, says tax chief
Tax Authority chief Eran Yaakov warns in an interview with Hebrew language website Ynet that the state could lose tens of billions of shekels in tax revenues if the current lockdown continues.
Stating that the state lost NIS 6 billion in tax revenues in March alone, Yaakov warns that worse is yet to come, but strikes an optimistic note saying that if Israel begins to exit the lockdown after Passover, the economy can still return to the strong footing it was on prior to the crisis.
“The crisis came with Israel in a very good state and this has allowed us to deal well with the situation,” Yaakov tells Ynet. “We were in full, historical, employment, and our debt-to-GDP ratio was a very comfortable 60% and that allows us more freedom in helping businesses and bridging their cash flow dificulties.”
Ashkenazi calls for fines against demonstrators to be canceled
Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi calls for fines imposed on people who demonstrated in front of his home earlier this morning to be canceled.
“Even in current circumstances freedom of speech and the right to protest must be maintained so long as protesters adhere to Health Ministry regulations,” Ashkenazi tweets in an apparent contradiction, as violating the regulations is exactly what they were fined for.
Police handed out fines of as much as NIS 5,000 as dozens of people demonstrated in violation of Health Ministry regulations allowing protests in group of no more than 10 and called on Ashkenazi to realize that Netanyahu was taking him and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz “for a ride” in negotiations for a national unity government.
“The right to demonstrate is a fundamental democratic right. I call on the public security minister and the acting police commissioner to annul the fines handed out to the demonstrators this morning,” the Blue and White No. 2 says.
60 tons of medical equipment arrives from China
A CAL Cargo plane with 60 tons of medical equipment, including protective masks, lands in Israel this morning in an operation led by the Defense Ministry procurement branch.
The 747 jumbo jet is the first of five planes expected to land in Israel over the next few days, carrying some 12 million protective masks and medical equipment procured from Sion Medical, an Israeli manufacturer, marketer, and supplier of surgical dressings, medical textiles, ointments, and sterile solutions for disposable products for hospitals and medical institutions, from its factories in China.
מטוס המטען הראשון ברכבת האווירית הנוספת של מנהל הרכש (מנה"ר) במשרד הביטחון, מסין לישראל, נחת לפנות בוקר בנתב"ג. pic.twitter.com/O7j1JvZ3Ai
— משרד הביטחון (@MoDIsrael) April 13, 2020
Police fine demonstrators against Blue and White-Likud talks
Police handed out fines of as much as NIS 5,000 as dozens of people demonstrate in front of the home of Blue and White No. 2 Gabi Ashkenazi this morning.
Police say some 60 people were protesting against the former IDF chief of staff, while the so-called “Black Flag” movement puts the numbers at around 200.
Police say the the fines were handed out after demonstrators refused to adhere to orders to demonstrate in groups of no more than 10 people in line with Health Ministry regulations.
Demonstrators call on Ashkenazi to wake up and realize that Netanyahu is taking Ashkenazi and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz “for a ride” in negotiations for a national unity government talks.
המדינה שלנו, ולא של נתניהו. מפגיני דגל שחור מזכירים גם הבוקר לגבי אשכנזי את מה שכבר שכח pic.twitter.com/2IOXPVWbnz
— Ariana Melamed (@ariana_melamed) April 13, 2020
Health Ministry updates virus toll to 110
The Health Ministry updates the number of coronavirus deaths in Israel to 110 from 109 earlier this morning, while the number of confirmed cases of the disease increases from 11,145 to 11,235.
The number of seriously ill patients stands at 181, while 133 patients are on respiratory ventilation.
750 patients are hospitalized, 7,257 are being treated at home, 1,058 are in quarantine hotels, while the number of recovered patients has increased to 1,689.
The number of tests conducted in the past 24 hours is 7,680.
President Rivlin eulogizes ‘spiritual giant’ Bakshi-Doron
President Reuven Rivlin eulogizes former Sephardi chief rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron, who succumbed to COVID-19 last night at the age of 79.
“Rabbi Bakshi-Doron was a sagacious scholar of Jewish law with a deep sense of responsibility for all of Israel, a rabbi, a father, and a spiritual leader for communities in Israel and the Diaspora,” says Rivlin.
“I remember the many discussions we had and his honest concern for every human being… My deep condolences to his family, his students and to all of Israel on the passing of a spiritual giant.”
Yamina says Netanyahu commits to no compromise on sovereignty, judicial appointments
The right-wing Yamina party says in a statement this morning that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu committed in a call yesterday not to hand over control of the Judicial Appointments Committee to Blue and White in negotiations over a national unity government or to make any compromise on the issue of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.
“We strengthen the prime minister’s hands in insisting on the red lines of the right-wing bloc with regard to sovereignty and judicial appointments,” says Yamina.
“Abandoning the Judicial Appointments Committee to the left would be a disaster that would resonate for generations and would bring the judicial coup of Barak and Beinish [activist former chief justices who were anathema to the right] back to life. Gantz must stick to the agreements made on these matters and remember that he heads a minority party of 17 MKs against Netanyahu, who heads a 59-seat bloc,” says the six-seat Yamina.
Ya’alon calls on Gantz to quit coalition talks
It’s not to late for Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to pull out of negotiations to form a national unity government after being tricked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former political partner Moshe Ya’alon tweets.
“Benny, it’s clear that your naive intention to form a national unity government met the cynical swindling of the accused who is fleeing justice,” tweets Yaalon. “If you agree to meet his demands to entrench his regime, and make him a leader above the law, you will be misusing the mission that united us. It isn’t too late to fix your error of navigation,” adds the former IDF chief of staff.
Yaalon’s comments come amid a deadlock between Likud and Blue and White over the formation of a national unity government, and after Gantz split up from factions led by Yaalon and Yair Lapid to enter into talks with Netanyahu.
Bennett: New coronavirus airport procedure up and running
The new coronavirus airport procedure for arrivals is up and running, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett tweets.
“We have operated the new procedure for arrivals from overseas. Yesterday at 10:50 p.m. a plane landed in Israel from Minsk. The passengers were taken to a hotel. Everything went smoothly,” Bennett says.
Responsibility for arrivals from overseas has been handed over to the Defense Ministry, which now takes all passengers to designated quarantine hotels where they remain for 14 days.
Emergency ordinances requiring all people arriving in Israel from overseas to be housed at state-run quarantine hotels upon entry to the country were approved by the government yesterday.
The director-general of the Health Ministry can make exemptions allowing people to quarantine elsewhere for “health and humanitarian reasons or other special circumstances,” after consulting with the head of the IDF’s Home Front Command.
הפעלנו את הנוהל החדש לחוזרים מחו״ל.
אתמול בשעה 22:50 נחת מטוס מבלארוס בישראל.
הנוסעים נבדקו והועברו למלוניות.
הכל התנהל בצורה חלקה, ללא תקלות. pic.twitter.com/YxtY2e0k1u
— Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) April 13, 2020
COVID-19 death toll rises to 109
Four people die overnight from COVID-19, bringing the coronavirus death toll in Israel to 109.
An 80-year-old resident of a senior living home is the 12th person from that facility, in Yavne’el, in the north, to die from the novel coronavirus.
An 81-year-old woman and a 96-year-old woman die at the Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, while a 78-year-old man with preexisting medical conditions dies of the disease at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem.
