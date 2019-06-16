Company says power restored to 1.5 million Argentines

Argentine energy company Edesur says that electricity has been restored to more than 1.5 million people.

President Mauricio Macri also says that 50 percent of the country had power after a massive failure in Argentina and Uruguay this morning left many in the dark.

Macri says on Twitter: “As time passes, service will be restored for all customers.”

The cause of the blackout was not immediately clear.

Edesur said that a failure in the Argentine interconnection system originated at an electricity transmission point between the power stations of Yacyretá and Salto Grande in the northeastern part of the country.

Uruguayan energy company UTE said 75% of service had been restored in its country.