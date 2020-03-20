Condition of first seriously ill Israeli COVID-19 patient improves

The document approved overnight by the government fastens emergency regulations, ordered by the Health Ministry, not to leave home.

The regulations permit citizens to leave their homes for the following activities only:

1. Going to work and returning;

2. Stocking up on food, medicine, necessary products and to receive essential services;

3. Receiving medical treatment;

4. Donating blood;

5. Participating in demonstrations;

6. Unorganized sports activity in groups no larger than five people;

7. Brief walks for a short time and to a place close to the person’s residence, refraining from close contact with people they don’t live with;

8. Going to a wedding, funeral or prayer;

9. Helping a person who, due to their age, medical condition or a disability, requires assistance;

10. Going out for a vital need that hasn’t been specified in articles 1-9.

During all those activities, people should maintain a distance of two meters, or six feet, from anyone, as much as possible. People staying in the same household do not need to keep that distance from one another.

In addition, no more than two people will be allowed in a car at any time, unless they live in the same household. The restriction will not be relevant for driving a person to and from a vital workplace.

Deliveries are required to be placed outside buildings, next to the entrance.

The document does not specify what the punishment for violators will be.

The regulations bar people from opening malls and other leisure venues or national parks, except places selling food, pharmacies or hygiene product stores. The punishment for those who keep their business open is six months in jail or a fine.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in his speech last night that the regulations will be in effect for seven days, and that’s what the Prime Minister’s Office says today. However, the document published last night by Hebrew-language media says they will be in effect for a full month, until April 20.