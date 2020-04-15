Coronavirus curve flattened in several Israeli cities

The coronavirus curve has been flattened in several cities in Israel, including Tel Aviv and Haifa, but the number of confirmed infections in Jerusalem and Bnei Brak continue to rise.

The curve has also been flattened in the ultra-Orthodox town of Kiryat Ye’arim near Jerusalem, one of the first places in the country to see a major cluster.

At the same time, however, the Health Ministry warns today of major clusters in Arab towns in the north, including Deir al-Asad where it warns of a “very high” contagion rate.