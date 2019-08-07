Death toll in Kabul blast up to 14
UK says Israel ‘promoting effective annexation’ after settlement homes okayed

UN also slams Israeli approval of some 2,300 homes beyond the Green Line, many of them deep inside territory Palestinians claim for a state of their own

By Joshua Davidovich Today, 2:44 pm 0 Edit
Construction of new homes in the Israeli settlement of Shiloh. November 17, 2016. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)
2:46 pm

UN says Israel ‘advancing effective annexation’ of West Bank

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov is also panning Israel over its approval of settlement homes.

“The expansion of settlements has no legal effect and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law. By advancing the effective annexation of the West Bank, it undermines the chances for establishing a Palestinian state based on relevant UN resolutions, as part of a negotiated two-state solution,” he says.

“It must cease immediately and completely,” he adds.

2:45 pm

Death toll in Kabul blast up to 14

The toll from a Taliban suicide attack in Kabul has risen to at least 14 dead and 145 wounded, an Afghan official says.

“Fourteen were martyred, 145 injured in today’s explosion,” deputy interior minister General Khoshal Sadat tells reporters, hours after a huge blast shook the Afghan capital.

— AFP

2:45 pm

Britain slams Israeli settlement approvals

London is lashing Israel over its approval of some 2,300 settlement homes earlier this week, saying it “promotes the effective annexation of the West Bank.”

Conservative lawmaker Dominic Raab arrives at 10 Downing Street, London, July 24, 2019 (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

“We urge Israel to halt its settlement expansion, which is contrary to international law,” new Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

It also urges more building permits for Palestinians in Israel-controlled Area C of the West Bank and expresses “serious concern” over Israel’s demolition of homes abutting the security barrier in East Jerusalem last month.

Construction work in the Dagan neighborhood of the settlement of Efrat, in the West Bank on July 22, 2019. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

The statement comes after the EU said Tuesday that Israeli settlement expansion “erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace.”

Israel on Monday and Tuesday approved plans for 2,304 homes in the West Bank, many of them in isolated areas far beyond the settlement blocs Israel hopes to keep in a final status deal.

2:45 pm

