Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Defense Ministry director general cuts US trip short

By Emanuel Fabian 26 March 2023, 11:30 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Newly appointed Defense Ministry Director-General Eyal Zamir (left) with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv, on February 1, 2023. (Ariel Hermoni/ Defense Ministry)
Defense Ministry Director General Eyal Zamir, who is currently in the United States for a series of meetings with American officials, will be cutting his trip short and returning to Israel, following the ousting of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The Defense Ministry says Zamir made the decision to return to Israel early.

