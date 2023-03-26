Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023
Defense Ministry director general cuts US trip short
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.
Defense Ministry Director General Eyal Zamir, who is currently in the United States for a series of meetings with American officials, will be cutting his trip short and returning to Israel, following the ousting of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
The Defense Ministry says Zamir made the decision to return to Israel early.