Disused Wales synagogue to be turned into Jewish museum

The spectacular Merthyr Tydfil Synagogue in Wales has been purchased by preservation activists who hope to open there the first major museum of the history of the Jews of Wales, the Foundation for Jewish Heritage says.

The 1872 Gothic Revival-style building, which last functioned as a synagogue in 1983, is considered one of the United Kingdom’s most important Jewish religious structures and has been awarded Grade II listed status out of three distinctions ranked in ascending order of significance.

The tall and narrow building, whose imposing double spires form a vestibule of sorts in front of the main hall, used to be the heart of a community with some 400 members in the first half of the 20th century.

It was sold in 2006 and has not been used since, as much of the community moved away to larger cities.

Merthyr Tydfil is 23 miles north of Cardiff.

— JTA