Early results show strong backing for reforms extending Putin rule

Early results from a nationwide vote that ends later today shows Russians overwhelmingly backing constitutional reforms that pave the way for President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule.

With results counted from just over four percent of polling stations, nearly 70% of voters had backed the reforms, the commission reports on its website.

Results of the six-day vote are being released from Russia’s sparsely populated Far East, where polls had already closed, as voters continued to cast ballots in more populated areas including Moscow.

The commission says nationwide voter turnout was at nearly 63%.

Russians began voting last week on the package of constitutional changes proposed by Putin, including a reset of presidential term limits that would allow him to run twice again after his current six-year term ends in 2024.

Other amendments would strengthen presidential and parliamentary powers, enshrine traditional values including an effective ban on gay marriage and guarantee better minimum wages and pensions.

— AFP