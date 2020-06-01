East Jerusalem toddler hit by stray bullet dies

A four-year old Palestinian girl who was shot in East Jerusalem a week and a half ago has died from her wounds, Hadassah Ein Karem hospital says.

Rafif Qura’in was hit by an apparently stray bullet fired by unknown assailants on May 21, according to police.

A relative told the Ynet website at the time that the family had sat down to eat the traditional iftar meal held each night during the month of Ramadan fasts, when a bullet suddenly hit her in the head.

The hospital says she was unconscious and in life-threatening danger when she was brought in and put on a respirator.

Despite being operated on, her “brain injury was extremely severe,” a spokesperson says.