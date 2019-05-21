The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Official: Poland entitled to seek German WWII reparations
A Polish official says that contrary to German claims, no documents or records show his country ever renounced its right to seek World War II reparations from Germany.
Berlin insists Poland waived such rights in 1953, while under Moscow’s control. But prominent ruling party lawmaker Arkadiusz Mularczyk tells The Associated Press this isn’t backed up by evidence, and a copy of a 1953 note signed only by Poland’s leader of the time is not legally binding.
He believes that raising reparations with Berlin will improve bilateral ties, and says Poland has not been adequately compensated for the human and material losses it suffered under Nazi German occupation.
Mularczyk heads a team of experts counting the losses, and intends to present it to Germany.
In rare interview, Jonathan Pollard complains Israel doesn’t care about him
Israeli former spy Jonathan Pollard, who spent 30 years in jail in the United States, gives one of his first media interviews after his release almost four years ago, despite strict parole conditions prohibiting him from speaking to the press.
Questioned by Israel’s Channel 12 at a New York restaurant, Pollard is said to have first refused to speak but then changed his mind, complaining that the Israeli leadership doesn’t care about him.
“If you don’t care about someone like myself, who spent 30 years in prison on behalf of the land and people of Israel, then how much concern can you actually show or exhibit or feel towards anybody in the country, from our soldiers to our civilians?” he says.
The quote is from a snippet from the full interview which will be broadcast at 8 p.m. (Israel time).
Egypt says security forces kill 16 jihadists in Sinai
Egypt says its police forces have killed 16 jihadists in raids in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula.
An Interior Ministry statement says security forces exchanged fire with Islamic militants as they stormed insurgent hideouts in the Mediterranean coastal city of el-Arish.
No casualties are reported among the police.
The ministry says the extremists had intended to carry out terror attacks in the city. It says police found weapons, three explosive devices and an explosive belt.
Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in the Sinai Peninsula in an insurgency that has occasionally spilled over to the mainland.
Egypt said yesterday that security forces killed 12 suspected terrorists just hours after a roadside bomb struck a tourist bus near the Giza Pyramids outside Cairo, wounding 17.
Iran’s Zarif says US ‘playing a very, very dangerous game’ in Persian Gulf
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warns that the United States is risking war by boosting its forces in the Persian Gulf.
“Having all these military assets in a small area is in of itself prone to accidents, extreme prudence is required and the United States is playing a very, very dangerous game,” Zarif tells CNN.
He rules out negotiations with the Trump administration unless it shows “respect” and honors its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, which the US left last year.
“We are not willing to talk to people who have broken their promises,” he says. “Iran never negotiates with coercion. You cannot threaten any Iranian and expect them to engage. The way to do it is through respect, not through threats.”
PM dismisses generals’ claims that West Bank annexation would endanger Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responds to former security senior security officials who reportedly warned earlier today against annexing parts of the West Bank.
Dismissing the claims that such a move — pledged by the premier days before last month’s elections — would “endanger the citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu says that “regions in Judea and Samaria are not just a guarantee of Israel’s security — they are also our patrimony.”
“The same ‘experts’ supported the Iran nuclear deal and warned that ‘Bibi is taking a wrong turn and ruining the alliance with America,'” he adds in a tweet.
Earlier today, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan of Netanyahu’s Likud party said annexation was a “natural and moral” step, and Likud MK Sharren Haskel reportedly filed a bill proposing an annexation of the Jordan Valley.
Lawyer denies ‘rumors’ PM’s son is behind her nixed state comptroller candidacy
Michal Rosenboim denies claims that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly dropped his support for her yesterday as the coalition’s favored state comptroller candidate — hours after saying he would back her — due to pressure from his son.
Some political sources have told Hebrew media that Yair Netanyahu convinced his father to reject Rosenboim as a candidate because she has been linked to anti-Netanyahu activist Eldad Yaniv, while others speculated it was due to the attorney having been linked to the premier’s main political rival in Likud, Gideon Sa’ar.
United Torah Judaism officials said earlier today that they were surprised by the change in the prime minister’s position, with some pointing to a Twitter exchange between Yair Netanyahu and Yaniv about Rosenboim as the cause.
But in a statement, Rosenboim says: “I am aware of the rumors about the purported intervention by Yair Netanyahu. I don’t know him, I have never met him, and I want to tell you with certainty that it never happened, [people are] pointing at him for no reason.”
Ukraine: Snap elections to be formally called in coming days
An adviser to the new Ukrainian president says that he will sign a decree formally dissolving the parliament and calling snap elections within days.
Andriy Bohdan, adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky, says in televised remarks that the Jewish president will send the decree in the coming days. He says he hopes that parliament will vote for changes to the electoral law before it is disbanded.
Moments after he was sworn into office, Zelensky dropped a bombshell when he said he is dissolving the parliament, dominated by allies of the former Ukrainian president. Zelensky sat down with political leaders this morning to discuss the dissolution.
Bohdan says the meeting with the lawmakers showed that they would be willing to adopt the electoral changes Zelensky has proposed.
Militants kill Indian state lawmaker, 6 others
A state legislator in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and at least six others have been killed in an attack by suspected separatist militants, police say.
Tirong Aboh was killed when insurgents opened fire on their sports utility vehicle in Tirap district of the state, police say.
German Holocaust archive puts millions of documents online
The International Tracing Service in Germany has uploaded more than 13 million documents from Nazi concentration camps, including prisoner cards and death notices, to help Holocaust researchers and others investigate the fate of victims.
Established by the Western Allies in the final days of World War II and initially run by the Red Cross, the ITS also announces it is changing its name to “Arolsen Archives – International Center on Nazi Persecution.”
The archive in Bad Arolsen says with help from Israel’s Yad Vashem, documents with information on more than 2.2 million people are now available online. Work is still being done to improve searchability.
Archive director Floriane Azoulay says with survivors dying out, “it is so important that the original documents can speak to coming generations.”
Bahrain says it is hosting US peace workshop to support Palestinian cause
Bahrain responds to the refusal by the Palestinians to participate in next month’s economical workshop initiated by the United States, saying the Arab country’s hosting it was a manifestation of its support for the Palestinian cause.
The Gulf nation’s foreign minister, Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, says on Twitter that there is no hidden motive behind the Manama conference.
Bahrain supports the Palestinian people in its struggle to “achieve an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in addition to supporting the economy of the Palestinian people in every international and bilateral imperative,” he says.
The goal, he says, is to “enhance their resources to achieve their legitimate aspirations. There is no other purpose for the hosting.”
