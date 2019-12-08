Elections on a Monday? Likud, Blue and White discuss possibility

Likud and Blue and White are raising the possibility of holding the election on a Monday, rather than a Tuesday, in March, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

They are discussing the prospects of a March 2 or March 16 vote.

Elections are held in Israel on Tuesdays. But setting the date for the looming vote has been complicated by the Purim holiday (March 10), and Memorial Day for IDF soldiers whose places of burial are not known (March 3), both of which fall on Tuesdays.

Likud reportedly is seeking the latest possible date, while Blue and White wants the earliest.