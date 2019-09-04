Epstein filings name hundreds of third parties

A federal judge says sealed court records contain the names of hundreds of third parties mentioned in a civil case involving sexual abuse claims against Jeffrey Epstein.

US District Judge Loretta Preska says the unnamed people will be notified and allowed to object to the release of the documents.

An appeals court ordered Preska to review hundreds of filings in the case, including more than two dozen depositions, and release them after considering privacy concerns.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals recently released more than 2,000 pages in the since-settled defamation lawsuit filed by one of Epstein’s accusers.

That release came a day before he killed himself in a Manhattan jail.

An attorney for former Epstein’s former girlfriend said the sealed records also contain hundreds of pages of investigative reports.

— AP