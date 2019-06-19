Erdogan says Egyptian ex-president Morsi was ‘killed’
Police top brass said shocked by holes in rape case of 7-year-old girl

Senior officials say that despite severity of probe involving Palestinian custodian and Israeli child, they weren’t aware of its existence for over two months

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:12 pm

Illustrative: Orthodox girls arrive at their school. (Flash90)
Illustrative: Orthodox girls arrive at their school. (Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s  events as they happen.

4:19 pm

Erdogan says Egyptian ex-president Morsi was ‘killed’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his close ally Mohamed Morsi was “killed” and accused Egyptian authorities of failing to intervene to save the ex-president.

“Morsi was struggling on the floor in the courtroom for 20 minutes. Authorities unfortunately did not intervene to save him,” Erdogan says during a televised speech in Istanbul. “Morsi was killed, he did not die of natural causes.”

— AFP

3:56 pm

Avi Himi, 60, takes helm of battered, scandal-ridden Bar Association

Attorney Avi Himi, 60, has been elected head of the Israel Bar Association, beating out rival Zion Amir in Tuesday’s vote.

Both Himi and Amir are noted criminal trial lawyers. A Rosh Ha’ayin resident, Himi owns a prominent criminal defense firm.

Exact vote counts are not yet public while vote-counting continues, but Bar Association officials announced this afternoon that Himi’s lead is now too great to be affected by the uncounted votes.

The latest vote also saw continued decline in voter turnout among Israel’s attorneys. Just 18,000 ballots were cast in Tuesday’s vote out of the 67,000 attorneys who are eligible, a turnout of 27 percent, slightly lower than the 28.5% in the last race in 2018 or 31% four years earlier.

3:54 pm

Police probing ‘anti-Semitic attack’ on American Jewish tourist in Berlin

A Jewish American tourist in Berlin was attacked and injured in an anti-Semitic attack last night, Berlin police say.

The unnamed man, 23, was at a park around 9 p.m. in the Steglitz district of the city when three men accosted him, police say in a statement.

“The 23-year-old suffered a hematoma on the eye due to the blows to the face,” police say, adding that they have opened an investigation into the anti-Semitic incident since the man was attacked “because of his Jewish faith.”

3:48 pm

Rouhani says Iran took ‘minimum’ action on nuclear deal

Iran took the “minimum” action it could over the failure of its partners in a landmark 2015 nuclear deal to honor their commitments, President Hassan Rouhani says.

Rouhani announced on May 8 that Tehran would stop observing some restrictions it had agreed to in the agreement, in retaliation for Washington’s withdrawal last year.

Iran’s atomic energy organization said on Monday the country would soon pass the amount of low-enriched uranium allowed under the deal.

“What we are doing, despite some countries’ propaganda against it, is the minimum measure Iran can take,” the official government website quotes Rouhani as saying during a cabinet meeting.

“The basis and the spirit of the (deal) have been seriously damaged by other parties,” he says, adding that the accord’s goal was for Iran to have normal economic ties with the world.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have deepened since the US withdrawal as Iran has faced the crippling economic blow of renewed US sanctions.

Washington has also bolstered its military presence in the Middle East in a campaign of “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.

“No one can protest or blame us. We act based on law and in the framework” of the deal, Rouhani says.

— AFP

3:11 pm

Gaza banks to distribute Qatari grants to 60,000 poor families

Postal banks in the Gaza Strip will distribute small Qatari grants to 60,000 impoverished Palestinian families on Thursday, Mohammed al-Emadi, the head of Qatar’s Gaza Reconstruction Committee, says.

Emadi told the Qatari satellite broadcaster Al-Jazeera on Sunday that 100,000 would receive the payouts.

Emadi says in a statement on the Gaza Reconstruction Committee’s website that banks will hand out $100 bills to each of the 60,000 poor families.

He adds that the funds that Qatar originally allocated for the remaining 40,000 families will instead go to “execute other sustainable projects which will be announced in the future.”

— Adam Rasgon

2:49 pm

Likud dismisses Yisrael Beytenu claim it’s behind Knesset run of anti-Haredi Tiberias mayor

A Likud spokesman dismisses accusations from Yisrael Beytenu that his party is behind the Knesset candidacy of Tiberias Mayor Ron Cobi.

Kobi, who has gained notoriety over the past year for what critics have called provocative rhetoric against the expanding Haredi presence in his northern city, announced last week the formation of a new party to run in the September national elections.

His anti-Haredi message is likely to target a similar demographic that Yisrael Beytenu has long catered to.

In response to the Likud statement, Avigdor Liberman’s party issued a subsequent one of their own asserting that Netanyahu was indeed behind Cobi’s run and that the premier is “hysterical.”

2:39 pm

UN expert calls for ‘targeted sanctions’ against Saudi crown prince

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s “personal assets” should be targeted with sanctions until there is proof he was not responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a UN expert says.

“In view of the credible evidence into the responsibilities of the Crown Prince for (Khashoggi’s) murder, such sanctions ought also to include the Crown Prince and his personal assets abroad, until and unless evidence is provided and corroborated that he carries no responsibilities for this execution,” the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard says in a report.

— AFP

2:39 pm

Japan tanker was hit by mine with ‘resemblance’ to Iranian ones, US army says

A mine that hit a Japanese tanker last week bears “resemblance” to Iranian ones, a US Army official tells AFP.

2:16 pm

Police top brass said shocked by holes in rape case of 7-year-old girl

The head of the police’s investigations unit was “shocked” by the number of gaps in the indictment brought forward by a local law enforcement branch that investigated the alleged rape of a 7-year-old Israeli girl by a Palestinian custodian, Ynet reports.

Gadi Siso took over the probe yesterday and reopened the investigation, citing the need to review the details of the case and look into other possible leads.

According to Ynet, none of the police top brass were made aware of the investigation into the indictment was filed against Mahmoud Qadusa on Sunday.

Following reports about the growing number of holes in the case over the past several days, the remand hearing for Qadusa has been moved up to this afternoon at 3 p.m. where his attorney is expected to demand that the 46-year-old be released immediately.

