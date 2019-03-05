Escape room in Greece drops ‘Schindler’s List’ name

An escape room in Greece that had raised the hackles of the Jewish community drops the name Schindler’s List.

The Great Escape company has changed the name to Secret Agent, the German news website Deutsche Welle reports. One of the company’s eight games and among the most popular, Schindler’s List has been operating for about two years in Thessaloniki.

The game requires participants to draw up a list of survivors who will be spared a horrible death by enemy forces, drawing on the plot of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 Holocaust film “Schindler’s List,” which tells the story of the real-life Oskar Schindler, a Nazi industrialist who decided in the midst of the Holocaust to rescue as many Jews as he could by employing them in his factories and bribing Nazi officials to ensure they avoid being shipped to death camps.

Schindler’s efforts, which helped some 1,200 Jews survive the genocide, drove him to destitution. He is the only member of the Nazi party recognized by Israel’s Yad Vashem as a “Righteous Among the Nations.”

“Your mission is to find Schindler’s list and deliver it to the right hands,” the game’s former description read. “Will you manage to escape from the German army and save the lives of hundreds of innocent people?”

The new description makes no explicit reference to Jews or the Holocaust, according to Deutsche Welle.

The Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece has condemned the game.

Escape rooms have become hugely popular throughout Greece.

Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest city, was one of the largest Jewish communities in the world before it was almost completely decimated by the Nazis in 1943.

— JTA