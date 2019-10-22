The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Eulogizing Shamgar, Netanyahu says judiciary must remain independent
Prime Minister Netanyahu eulogizes former Supreme Court chief justice Meir Shamgar, hailing him as the “pillar of fire” of Israeli law.
In a ceremony at the Supreme Court building in Jerusalem, Netanyahu notes Shamgar’s contributions to Israel’s legal system, first as chief military prosecutor, then as attorney general and finally as a judge on the nation’s top court.
“His firm and consistent belief in freedom of expression, individual liberties, human dignity [and] tolerance is reflected in all of the rulings that came from his hand,” Netanyahu says.
“He understood that law is a living and breathing body. The law changes, just as life itself changes,” the prime minister adds.
In this spirit, Netanyahu notes the constant “structural tension” between the executive, legislature and judiciary.
“This tension is not a defect of democracy, it is the essence of democracy, as long as we preserve this simple principle that I have paid heed to during all my years as prime minister: the court must remain an independent body,” Netanyahu says.
Following elections in April, Netanyahu reportedly backed legislation that would allow the Knesset to override Supreme Court rulings striking down laws and parliamentary decisions as unconstitutional.
The proposed legislation, which was championed by allies of the prime minister, was put on the back burner after Netanyahu failed to form a government and then failed to secure a majority of Knesset seats together with his partners in elections last month.
Such a law could have theoretically shielded Netanyahu from indictment in a trio of graft cases he faces charges in by blocking the Supreme Court from striking down any Knesset decision to grant the premier immunity.
Gantz to receive Knesset security detail once tasked with forming government
The Knesset announces that in accordance with police instructions, it will begin providing security to Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz once he is formally tasked by President Reuven Rivlin with forming a government.
Norway police shoot man who reportedly drove into crowd
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norwegian police say they have shot and wounded an armed man who stole an ambulance in Oslo and who reportedly ran down several people.
Norwegian broadcaster NRK says today that several people were hit, including a baby in a stroller who was taken to a hospital. NRK says that police are looking for another person who may have been involved, but authorities won’t confirm the report.
Further details aren’t immediately available.
The incident takes place in the northern part of Oslo, the Norwegian capital.
— AP
PA court blocks 59 websites critical of government, many with Hamas links
RAMALLAH, West Bank — A Palestinian court has blocked access to 59 websites critical of the Palestinian Authority, a decision that has drawn wide criticism.
The court ruling, handed down on October 17 but revealed yesterday, says the websites publish materials that “threaten national security and civil peace.”
Most of the sites are run by supporters of the Islamic terror group Hamas or Mohammed Dahlan, rivals to PA President Mahmoud Abbas. All are critical of the Palestinian Authority. The PA has blocked dozens of critical websites in recent years.
In a rare move, Abbas’s government has called on the attorney general to overturn the latest decision.
Ammar Dweik, head of the Palestinian Commission for Human Rights, says his organization will appeal against the ruling, which “restricts free reporting and free speech.”
— Agencies
4 years after IS plane bombing, UK lifts ban on flights to Sharm el-Sheikh
LONDON — The British government says UK airlines can resume flights to the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, suspended after an Islamic State bombing that brought down a Russian passenger plane four years ago.
The Department for Transport says today that “improvements in security procedures at the airport, and close co-operation between the UK and Egypt on aviation security, mean commercial airlines can now be allowed to operate routes to and from the airport.”
The Sinai Peninsula resort had been a major package-holiday destination for British tourists before the November 2015 attack, which killed all 224 people on board and was claimed by the Islamic State extremist group.
Travel company Tui welcomes the decision and says it plans to re-introduce trips to Sharm el-Sheikh “taking into account customer demand.”
— AP
UTJ sticking with Netanyahu as Gantz to get shot at forming government
The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party reiterates its position that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be tasked with forming a government, after the premier informed President Reuven Rivlin he failed to do so.
Harel Tubi, the director-general of the President’s Residence, is informing Knesset factions that Rivlin intends to tap Blue and White chief Benny Gantz to form a government.
“This stance of ours has not changed,” Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, the head of the UTJ, writes on Health Ministry stationery to Tubi.
“This is in accordance with the position of all right-wing factions which together number 55 representatives who united as a bloc,” adds Litzman.
UTJ is part of a bloc that includes Netanyahu’s Likud, the fellow ultra-Orthodox Shas party and pair of national religious factions that are conducting coalition talks as a united bloc.
Gantz is calling for a “liberal” unity government with Likud, but rules out sitting with Netanyahu’s religious allies, as well as the premier himself in light of his legal woes.
Earlier today, New Right MK Ayelet Shaked said her party was willing to meet with Gantz but would only hold coalition negotiations as part of the right-wing bloc.
Iraq says US troops leaving Syria cannot stay in Iraq
BAGHDAD — US troops leaving Syria and heading to neighboring Iraq do not have permission to stay in the country, Iraq’s military says today.
The statement appears to contradict US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who has said that under the current plan, all US troops leaving Syria will go to western Iraq and the military would continue to conduct operations against the Islamic State group to prevent its resurgence in the region.
Speaking to reporters traveling with him to the Middle East, Esper did not rule out the idea that US forces would conduct counterterrorism missions from Iraq into Syria. But he said those details will be worked out over time.
His comments were the first to specifically lay out where American troops will go as they leave Syria and what the counter-IS fight could look like. Esper said he has spoken to his Iraqi counterpart about the plan to shift the estimated 1,000 troops leaving Syria into western Iraq.
The statement by the Iraqi military, however, says that all American troops that withdrew from Syria have permission to enter northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, and then from there to be relocated out of Iraq.
“These forces do not have any approval to remain in Iraq,” it says. The statement did not specify a time limit for how long the troops can stay there.
— AP
Ex-Supreme Court chief justice Shamgar lies in state
Israelis pay their respects to retired Supreme Court chief justice Meir Shamgar, who died over the weekend at 94.
Shamgar’s coffin is lying in state at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, a building whose construction he championed.
“Dad fulfilled the Zionist vision that was so deeply ingrained in him throughout his life, from a sense of mission and commitment to the nation, the land, the society and the fundamental values he carried on his shoulders,” Dan Shamgar says in a eulogy for his father, according to Channel 13 news.
Among those paying their respects are Supreme Court Chief Justice Ester Hayut, President Reuven Rivlin, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz.
“You were committed to devoted to human rights and the rule of law. You stood up for the importance of checks and balances between the branches [of government]. Balances whose purpose is to prevent the creation of excessive governmental power,” Rivlin says.
Shamgar will be buried later this afternoon at Givat Shaul cemetery in Jerusalem.
