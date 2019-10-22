Eulogizing Shamgar, Netanyahu says judiciary must remain independent

Prime Minister Netanyahu eulogizes former Supreme Court chief justice Meir Shamgar, hailing him as the “pillar of fire” of Israeli law.

In a ceremony at the Supreme Court building in Jerusalem, Netanyahu notes Shamgar’s contributions to Israel’s legal system, first as chief military prosecutor, then as attorney general and finally as a judge on the nation’s top court.

“His firm and consistent belief in freedom of expression, individual liberties, human dignity [and] tolerance is reflected in all of the rulings that came from his hand,” Netanyahu says.

“He understood that law is a living and breathing body. The law changes, just as life itself changes,” the prime minister adds.

In this spirit, Netanyahu notes the constant “structural tension” between the executive, legislature and judiciary.

“This tension is not a defect of democracy, it is the essence of democracy, as long as we preserve this simple principle that I have paid heed to during all my years as prime minister: the court must remain an independent body,” Netanyahu says.

Following elections in April, Netanyahu reportedly backed legislation that would allow the Knesset to override Supreme Court rulings striking down laws and parliamentary decisions as unconstitutional.

The proposed legislation, which was championed by allies of the prime minister, was put on the back burner after Netanyahu failed to form a government and then failed to secure a majority of Knesset seats together with his partners in elections last month.

Such a law could have theoretically shielded Netanyahu from indictment in a trio of graft cases he faces charges in by blocking the Supreme Court from striking down any Knesset decision to grant the premier immunity.