Europe death toll from coronavirus surges past 20,000

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Over 1,000 Israelis receive fines for lockdown violations
Over 1,000 people and businesses receive fines from police for violating government restrictions put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Israel.
Channel 13 reports that 900 of those fines were handed down to those who were found more than 100 meters from their home, a movement restriction issued earlier this week.
Since Wednesday at 5 p.m., Israelis have been ordered to remain in their homes unless they are taking part in a small number of specially designated approved activities, including purchasing food and medicine or a short walk of no more than 100 meters (328 feet) from one’s home.
Those found violating those regulations are subject to large fines of upwards of NIS 500 ($140) and even imprisonment.
The Israeli military has announced that some 500 soldiers will be deployed across the country beginning Sunday to assist police in enforcing the government’s latest restrictions on movement.
Dozens demonstrate near Benny Gantz’s home
Dozens of demonstrators are protesting near the home of Benny Gantz, head of the Israel Resilience party and formerly of Blue and White, over his decision earlier this week to join a unity government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while breaking up the Blue and White alliance.
Police set up roadblocks around the home to keep the protesters from the so-called black flag movement away from the residence in Rosh Haayin.
The demonstrators shouted that Gantz “does not have the mandate” to join a government headed by a “corrupt leader.” Some were seen laying down in the road near the home.
The same demonstrators also protested outside the homes earlier Saturday of several MKs from the party.
They are demanding that, coalition or not, party members continue to support action against corruption and against threats to democracy.
The movement’s name comes from demonstrators pinning black flags to their vehicles to symbolize what they believe is a danger to Israeli democracy. They are largely keeping to their cars to maintain social distancing directives aimed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Europe death toll from coronavirus surges past 20,000
The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 20,000 people in Europe, according to a tally of official figures gathered by AFP on Saturday afternoon.
Europe is now the most affected continent with 20,059 deaths from a total of 337,632 cases. The COVID-19 disease has killed 9,134 in Italy and 5,690 in Spain — the two hardest-hit countries in the world, accounting for three-quarters of all deaths in Europe.
— AFP
