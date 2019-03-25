Family hurt in Gaza rocket fire are British-Israelis

Israeli troops begin closing off open areas around the Gaza Strip ahead of possible military operations and escalating violence in the area after a rocket attack from the coastal enclave struck a home in central Israel early this morning, injuring seven people.

Soldiers can be seen shutting gates leading to the Black Arrow memorial site, which overlooks northern Gaza, as well as other locations near the Strip.

The army won’t give further details on its plans to declare certain areas around the Gaza Strip closed military zones.

The army says no special instructions have been given to residents of the area as yet.

