Finance minister warns that school year won’t open if budget stalls

Finance Minister Israel Katz warns the cabinet that if a one-year budget is not passed immediately, the school year won’t open in September.

The government is mired in a fight over the budget, with Netanyahu’s Likud seeking a one-year budget and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White insisting on a two-year plan as stipulated in their coalition agreement. The deadline to pass a budget is August 25. If no budget is passed by that time, the country goes to elections.

“We must pass a budget now. If we don’t manage, the school year won’t open,” Katz is quoted by Hebrew media as warning ministers.