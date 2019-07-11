Foreign, defense ministries to stop assisting PM’s trips abroad over budget cuts

China is calling on all sides to avoid raising tensions in the Persian Gulf after Britain said three Iranian vessels sought to disrupt the passage of a British oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says Beijing hopes the parties involved can “maintain cool and restraint” and safeguard peace and stability in the Gulf region.

Geng tells reporters that China, a huge customer for oil and gas shipped through the strait, recognizes the influence events in the region can have on the stability of the global supply of resources.

China was a signatory to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and has sought to keep it in effect, despite the US pulling out and re-imposing sanctions.

— AP