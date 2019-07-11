The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
China calls for restraint in Persian Gulf
China is calling on all sides to avoid raising tensions in the Persian Gulf after Britain said three Iranian vessels sought to disrupt the passage of a British oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says Beijing hopes the parties involved can “maintain cool and restraint” and safeguard peace and stability in the Gulf region.
Geng tells reporters that China, a huge customer for oil and gas shipped through the strait, recognizes the influence events in the region can have on the stability of the global supply of resources.
China was a signatory to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and has sought to keep it in effect, despite the US pulling out and re-imposing sanctions.
Foreign, defense ministries to stop assisting PM’s trips abroad over budget cuts
Employees of the foreign and defense ministries announce they will no longer assist with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trips overseas amid a budget dispute between the Foreign Ministry and the Finance Ministry.
According to Hebrew media, the move is to protest various cuts to the Foreign Ministry that its workers say hinder their diplomatic work. The announcement is made to all of Israel’s missions in overseas.
A report in the Israel Hayom daily this morning said that as a result of the cuts, the Foreign Ministry was forced to unilaterally cancel student exchange programs with 50 countries.
“Another demonstration of the budgetary disaster in which the Foreign Ministry is subject to and the tough costs that Israeli foreign policy is paying as a result,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon writes on Twitter.
