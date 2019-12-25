Gantz calls Sa’ar’s proposal to make Netanyahu president ‘moral bankruptcy’

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz denounces as “moral bankruptcy” Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar’s proposal to appoint Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as president if Sa’ar wins tomorrow’s party primary.

Netanyahu faces corruption charges in three cases, including bribery in one of them. He denies wrongdoing. A serving president cannot be indicted.

“This moral rottenness must be replaced,” Gantz says at a faction meeting in the Knesset. “Likud can definitely not lead the State of Israel at this time.

“As to whether someone facing charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust can accept a mandate to form a government, the answer is clear: no,” he adds. “Neither in moral terms nor regarding practical implications. We will leave the legal considerations to the attorney general and the courts and respect their ruling regardless of their decision.”