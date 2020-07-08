Gantz cheers defeat of proposed panel to probe judges

Defense Minister Benny Gantz applauds lawmakers from his Blue and White party for helping defeat a proposal backed by Prime Minister Netanyahu to form a parliamentary committee to investigate judges’ alleged conflicts of interests.

“Today we were forced to stop our activities in order to prevent harm to the judges of Israel and the judicial system. I’m happy we did this, I’m proud we did this,” Gantz says in a video statement filmed at his home, where he is quarantining after exposure to a COVID-19 carrier.

Gantz adds: “What’s important in these days is security, health and economy and not any political game. Therefore, Blue and White under my leadership will present our demands on Sunday for an aid package for Israeli citizens.”

He says his party will only support a “long-term plan,” as it feuds with Netanyahu’s Likud over the period of time the next budget will cover.