Gantz says Blue and White will vote against bill to dissolve Knesset
Gantz says Blue and White will vote against Likud bill to dissolve the Knesset

As negotiations between Netanyahu’s potential coalition members break down, lawmakers poised to vote on no-confidence motion that will trigger fresh elections

By TOI staff Today, 2:24 pm 0 Edit
Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz speaks during a party faction meeting at the Knesset, on May 20, 2019. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)
The Times of Israel liveblogged Monday’s events as they unfold.

2:25 pm

Opposition parties meet to coordinate stance on dissolving Knesset

Opposition parties are convening a meeting to coordinate positions ahead of a Knesset vote on holding new elections.

According to reports Meretz chairwoman Tamar Zandberg says the opposition parties will likely vote in favor of dissolving the Knesset if there is no possibility of forming a center-left government.

According to reports, the opposition’s Blue and White and Labor parties are not in favor of dissolving the Knesset.

2:25 pm

Gantz says Blue and White will vote against bill to dissolve Knesset

Benny Gantz says his opposition Blue and White party will not back a motion to dissolve the Knesset at a plenum vote later today.

“Netanyahu’s entire goal is to evade justice,” he says according to reports. “The silence from the sheep in Likud is embarrassing. They are paralyzed in fear.”

2:25 pm

