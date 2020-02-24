Gaza terror groups said to agree to ceasefire beginning at 10 p.m.

A spokesman for the al-Quds Brigades, Islamic Jihad’s military wing, says it was behind the most recent rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

“We had announced the conclusion of our military response to the assassination crimes in Khan Younis and Damascus, but the enemy did not abide and bombarded our sites and fighters. Therefore, we announce that we retaliated in order to affirm the bombardment for bombardment model,” Abu Hamza tweets.

He adds: “We tell the enemy not to test us…. your threats will not frighten us.”

— Adam Rasgon