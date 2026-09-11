Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026
Germany charges seven men over procuring weapons for Hamas
Germany’s federal prosecutor says it has charged seven men in Berlin over alleged membership in Hamas and preparing a serious violent act endangering the state linked to weapons procurement in Germany.
The prosecutor says the men, acting on orders from senior Hamas figures, secured a fully automatic rifle, 13 pistols and more than 700 rounds of ammunition for a planned attack in Germany or Austria around October 2025 targeting Israeli representatives, Jews or pro-Israel individuals.
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