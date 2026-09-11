Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Germany charges seven men over procuring weapons for Hamas

By Reuters Today, 2:59 pm
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Germany’s federal prosecutor says it has charged seven men in Berlin over alleged membership in Hamas and preparing a serious violent act endangering the state linked to weapons procurement in Germany.

The prosecutor says the men, acting on orders from senior Hamas figures, secured a fully automatic rifle, 13 pistols and more than 700 rounds of ammunition for a planned attack in Germany or Austria around October 2025 targeting Israeli representatives, Jews or pro-Israel individuals.

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