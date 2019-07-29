Germany extradites Bosnian linked to Paris attacks to Belgium

If the merger between the Union of Right-Wing Parties (URWP) and New Right is finalized, the joint party will be named The United Right, Hebrew-language media reports say.

The reports add there has been progress in the negotiations, with both sides agreeing on which party will get the 9th slot on the merged party slate.

New Right will get the 1st, 4th and 7th spots and had demanded the 9th as well, but URWP had refused. Is isn’t clear what what was resolved.

Talks are continuing regarding the makeup of spots 11-20.