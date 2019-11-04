Germany: Iran enrichment ‘unacceptable,’ puts nuclear deal at risk

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says Iran’s latest step away from its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers risks completely breaking the entire agreement.

Hass says Iran’s decision today to operate a greater number of advanced centrifuges “unacceptable.”

Speaking to reporters in Hungary, he says “ultimately Iran is doing nothing less than putting the entire nuclear agreement at risk.”

Iran has said its centrifuge decision is a direct result of US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement more than a year ago.

Maas adds that Germany expects Iran to “return to full compliance with the commitments” made in the deal.

Under the accord, Tehran limited its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

But since the deal collapsed, European nations have been unable to give Iran a way to help it sell its oil abroad as it faces renewed US sanctions.

— AP