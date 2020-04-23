Germany reports third day of increases in virus infections

The Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar reports that there are increasing signs a prisoner-swap deal between Israel and Hamas may go ahead.

Al-Akhbar says that Egypt, which is mediating in talks between the sides, has released four Palestinian detainees as a gesture toward Hamas.

Hamas sources tell Al-Akhbar that Egyptian authorities have said they will release further Hamas detainees, without specifying a number or a possible date of release.

Hamas is holding the remains of two Israeli soldiers killed in action in the 2014 Gaza war, and two Israeli civilians who crossed over into the Gaza Strip of their own accord.