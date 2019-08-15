Gibraltar allows Iranian tanker to leave despite US detention request

Gibraltar’s Supreme Court rules to release an Iranian supertanker seized last month on suspicion of shipping oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions, despite a last-minute US request to detain the vessel.

Chief Justice Anthony Dudley says that since Iran guaranteed in writing that the Grace 1 “was never destined to an EU sanctioned entity… there are no longer reasonable grounds to suspect that the detention of the Vessel is required.”

He adds that the court did not receive a written detention request from the United States.

— AFP