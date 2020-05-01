Givatayim breaks ranks, welcomes return to school

The forum of 15 independent municipalities joins several others in saying that it will not open its schools Sunday to first through third graders and 11th and 12th graders in line with the government decision earlier this morning.

However, Givatayim, which is a member of the forum, welcomes the decision and says it will open its schools on Sunday. Mayor Ran Konik says, “since school is not mandatory, we will be happy to receive anyone who decides to come on Sunday.”

The forum of 15 cites “irregularities in the government’s guidelines.”

“Since out municipalities are the ones that have to implement the decisions on the ground, we wish to clarify that under the circumstances, and given the fact that we have yet to receive clear and practical guidelines for reopening the education system, we believe that the date set by the government does not enable us to implement it in a safe manner,” the forum says in a statement.