Global shares bounce after Wall Street dive, recession warning
PM rejects criticism of decision to okay surveillance with no Knesset oversight

Netanyahu says government had to act fast to confront coronavirus, waiting ‘even one hour’ could have led to Israelis deaths

By Judah Ari Gross Today, 8:53 am 1 Edit

Judah Ari Gross is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

People wearing protective masks walk into Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital on March 16, 2020 in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, as the Jewish state introduces stringent measures to control the coronavirus pandemic (JACK GUEZ / AFP)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.

11:59 am

PM rejects criticism of government’s decision to allow mass surveillance

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected criticism of his cabinet’s decision to bypass the Knesset and unilaterally approve a contentious proposal to allow security services to track carriers of the coronavirus and those required to be in quarantine, arguing that not doing so would have cost Israeli lives.

Rival MKs Benny Gantz and Gabi Ashkenazi, of the Blue and White party, had accused the government of a power grab by passing such a dramatic measure without the parliamentary oversight that Netanyahu had promised when the concept was first proposed.

“As the pandemic is spreading at a tremendous rate, delaying the use of these tools by even one hour could lead to the deaths of a great many Israelis, as occurred with the deaths of thousands in Italy and other places around the world,” the Prime Minister’s Office says in a statement.

“As the discussion in the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee was delayed and could have taken many more days, Prime Minister Netanyahu acted quickly, together with the Health Ministry and attorney general, in order to allow the immediate use of the digital tools that can slow the spread of the pandemic in Israel and to save many civilians’ lives,” his office says.

The PMO says the government’s approval for the contentious surveillance program will only last for 14 days, during which the Knesset can comment on it.

11:20 am

Turkey bringing home over 3,600 of its citizens from Europe

Turkey is bringing home more than 3,600 of its citizens who have been stranded in nine European countries after Turkey suspended flights to 20 destinations over the coronavirus outbreak.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says that the citizens will be returned to Turkey later in the day, on board 34 Turkish Airlines flights.

He says the returnees will be placed in quarantine for 14 days in Istanbul and in the nearby city of Kocaeli.

— AP

11:20 am

11:07 am

Gantz: The state cannot be run without a functioning Knesset

Blue and White chair Benny Gantz demands that the appropriate Knesset committees be set up immediately to oversee government decisions to fight the coronavirus.

“We are in an exceptional period where, unfortunately, it is necessary to take exceptional measures to save lives,” Gantz says on Twitter. “However, it is forbidden to do so as a power grab and without supervision.”

Israel’s caretaker government today amended and unanimously approved a measure allowing security services to deploy advanced digital monitoring tools in an effort track carriers of the coronavirus, removing many of the safeguards and oversights that officials had said would be put into place to address widespread privacy concerns about the initiative.

“Blue and White will insist that the Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as a special committee on the coronavirus, the Finance Committee and other committees, be set up today to monitor the processes and approve required regulations at this time,” Gantz says.

“The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee must receive all the information about the surveillance procedures approved today. That’s the way it is in democracy,” he adds.

“We will not allow the state to run without a functioning Knesset during an emergency.”

— Raoul Wootliff

11:00 am

Attorney general defends mass surveillance measures that bypassed Knesset

Attorney General Avichay Mandelblit responds to the allegation that the government bypassed the Knesset by approving on its own mass surveillance of the Israeli public, saying that the decision to go ahead with the highly contentious measure without parliamentary oversight was made to “save lives.”

“Far-reaching measures must be taken — but even during these emergencies, steps will be taken by law,” Mandelblit says in a statement.

“The content to be collected will be the minimum required to prevent the spread of the virus and the Shin Bet security service is obliged to report its actions,” he explains.

— Raoul Wootliff

10:39 am

Hard-line Shiites storm Iran shrines closed over coronavirus

Hard-line Shiite faithful in Iran have broken into the courtyards of two major shrines just closed over fears of the new coronavirus, Iranian state media reports, as the Islamic Republic pressed on with its struggle to control the Mideast’s worst outbreak.

Late last night, angry crowds stormed into the courtyards of Mashhad’s Imam Reza shrine and Qom’s Fatima Masumeh shrine. Crowds typically pray there 24 hours a day, seven days a week, touching and kissing the shrine.

Earlier yesterday, the state TV had announced the shrines’ closure, sparking the demonstrations.

Roughly nine out of 10 of the over 17,000 cases of the new virus confirmed across the Middle East come from Iran, where authorities denied for days the risk the outbreak posed. Officials have now implemented new checks for people trying to leave major cities ahead of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, on Friday, but have hesitated to quarantine the areas.

— AP

10:14 am

Rockets hit Iraq base hosting US, NATO troops

A pair of rockets hit an Iraqi base hosting US-led coalition and NATO troops, Iraq’s military says, the third attack on installations hosting foreign forces inside a week.

The rockets slammed into the Besmaya base south of Baghdad late Monday night, a statement by the military says, making no mention of casualties.

Spanish forces linked to the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group, as well as NATO training forces, are present in Besmaya.

The last week has seen a renewed spike in rockets hitting Iraqi bases hosting foreign forces, with three coalition troops killed on March 11 in a similar attack on the Taji airbase, which was hit again on March 14.

— AFP

10:11 am

Knesset committee chair slams mass surveillance measures as ‘power grab’

Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi says that measures allowing security services to deploy advanced digital monitoring tools in an effort to track carriers of the coronavirus, passed by the government overnight without approval of the Knesset Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee, which he heads, amount to a “power grab” and must be subject to appropriate oversight laws.

“In the dead of night, in a power grab, the government approved the emergency regulations, even though the Defense and Foreign Affairs and Committee yesterday did not have opportunity to discuss it seriously,” Ashkenazi writes on Twitter.

“It is not appropriate that is how such measures should approved without parliamentary and public oversight,” he says.

The approval of the emergency measure bypassed the Knesset — a move Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said would not be done — after a subcommittee on clandestine services on Monday stopped short of approving the highly controversial surveillance program, pending additional debate.

“I call to convene the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee today to hold an immediate discussion of the matter, and to exercise the supervision required by law,” Ashkenazi adds.

— Raoul Wootliff

 

10:01 am

IDF announces 6th case of coronavirus in its ranks

The Israel Defense Forces says a sixth service member has been diagnosed with the disease, a 19-year-old female soldier from northern Israel.

The military says she has been hospitalized with light symptoms.

“The Medical Corps, with the Health Ministry, is conducting an epidemiological investigation, whose findings will be published soon. Those who were in close contact with her have been notified and additional people who were in contact with her are being found now,” the IDF says.

As of Tuesday morning, 4,267 soldiers and civilian employees of the IDF are in quarantine.

9:48 am

Foreign minister says El Al will help bring back hundreds of Israelis stranded in Peru

Foreign Minister Israel Katz says that the El Al airline will help bring back hundreds of Israelis stranded in Peru as countries in South America close their borders to try and stem the spread of coronavirus in the continent.

“I have now spoken to El Al’s management and it has agreed that the company will mobilize to find a solution for the return of young Israelis from Peru to their caring families in Israel,” Katz writes on Twitter.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will coordinate the details with the company and with the Peru authorities. El Al’s longstanding tradition as a national airline providing emergency assistance continues even now,” he says.

— ToI staff

9:26 am

Main Memorial Day ceremonies to be held without audience, smaller ones canceled

Israel’s Memorial Day national ceremonies will take place without audiences and the smaller events planned for municipal cemeteries will be canceled outright in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Defense Ministry says.

“In an effort to preserve the health of the public on the one hand and to uphold national traditions, the defense minister ordered the Defense Ministry and the IDF Manpower Directorate to hold the central ceremonies at the Western Wall (on Memorial Day eve) and at Mount Herzl (on Memorial Day) as planned but without an audience, and that they will be livestreamed,” the ministry says.

The smaller ceremonies that were scheduled to take place in military cemeteries across the country will be canceled “and in their place IDF soldiers will hold a candlelight vigil and say the Kaddish (prayer),” the ministry says.

8:58 am

Six more coronavirus cases reported, bringing total to 304

The Health Ministry reports six more confirmed cases of the coronoavirus overnight, bringing the country’s total to 304.

According to the ministry, four people are currently in serious condition with the disease, while another 11 are moderately ill.

The vast majority of the confirmed carriers of the virus –284 of the 304 — are displaying only light symptoms. Another five people are no longer sick and are recuperating, the ministry says, up from four yesterday.

The patients are being treated in hospitals across the country and in their homes in some cases.

8:58 am

Economy minister says lockdown of whole country still a possibility

Economy Minister Eli Cohen says Israel is considering dramatically increasing its restrictions on movement for all Israelis in a bid to further slow the spread of the coronavirus and may still introduce a complete lockdown of citizens.

“A general closure is a possibility that is being talked about,” Cohen tells Army Radio.

Cohen’s comments come the morning after the government called on the country to further reduce interpersonal contact by working from home and maintaining physical distance.

