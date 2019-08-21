The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Greece says it won’t assist Iranian tanker sought by US
ATHENS, Greece — Greece says it won’t assist an Iranian supertanker sought by the US that’s in the Mediterranean Sea, believed headed for a Greek port.
Deputy Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis says Greece is under pressure from US authorities, which claim the Iran-flagged Adrian Darya 1 is tied to a sanctioned organization.
Varvitsiotis says the tanker is too big for any Greek port and can’t legally unload its $130 million worth of light crude at EU refineries.
The ship left Gibraltar on Sunday after being held up for a month for allegedly attempting to breach EU sanctions on Syria. Gibraltar said Iran provided assurances the tanker wouldn’t unload its cargo in Syria.
Varvitsiotis tells private Antenna TV Wednesday Athens sent “a very clear message” it will not facilitate the crude’s transportation to Syria.
— AP
Iraq probe of Baghdad explosion says drone strike set it off
BAGHDAD — An Iraqi government fact-finding committee set up to investigate a massive munitions depot explosion near Baghdad earlier this month concludes the blast was the result of a drone strike.
The report, outlining the findings of the committee, says the August 12 explosion at the al-Saqr military base, which killed one civilian and wounded 28, wasn’t caused by faulty storage or an electricity circuit as had been suggested.
The report instead blames it on a drone strike that caused a huge fire. It didn’t say who the drone belonged to.
The blast was the latest in a series to hit bases for Iran-backed militia groups operating in Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi ordered an urgent investigation.
— AP
Syrian activists: Airstrikes hit hospital in rebel village
BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists say airstrikes have hit a hospital in a rebel-held northwestern village, knocking it out of service. There is no immediate word on casualties.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Thiqa news agency, an activist collective, say the Rahma hospital in Tel Mannas was hit early on Wednesday.
Activists report several airstrikes on Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria, as government forces capture new areas from insurgents.
A Syrian government military offensive began April 30 against rebels in Idlib, home to 3 million people. More than half a million have been displaced by violence elsewhere.
— AP
Iran moves to strike four zeroes from sanctions-battered currency
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s president sends a bill to parliament that would cut four zeroes from the value of the Islamic Republic’s sanctions-battered currency, the rial, as tensions remain high between Tehran and Washington.
By sending the bill to lawmakers, President Hassan Rouhani’s government shows it is serious about an idea discussed for some time in Iran, where people discuss monetary transactions in both rials and informally but more commonly in tomans. A toman is worth 10 rials.
If passed by parliament and approved by lawmakers, Iran’s Central Bank would in effect devalue the rial and rename it as toman.
The bank would have two years to create the new toman currency, returning a currency name that has not been officially used since the 1930s.
Iran’s rial has been battered by increasing US sanctions on the country since US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers over a year ago. On Wednesday, the rial traded 116,500 to $1. At the time of the 2015 nuclear deal, the rial traded 32,000 to the dollar.
— AP
US immigrant charged with raping two young girls 20 years ago
An American immigrant is indicted today for allegedly raping two young girls 20 years ago.
The indictment, filed in the Central District Court, notes the two girls were 4 and 7 at the time of the attacks, which allegedly took place in a West Bank settlement between December 1999 and October 2001.
The 48-year-old, identified by prosecutors as Yosef Haim (nee Jimmy Julius) Karo of Carmiel, had served a prison sentence in the US for sexual crimes against minors, and reportedly moved to Israel to flee further prosecution.
According to the indictment, Karo allegedly threatened one girl he would hunt down her family and kill them if she didn’t acquiesce, and then gave his victims cookies after the assault.
He is charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual assault, causing bodily harm, and other lesser charges.
High Court freezes appointment of new justice ministry chief
The High Court of Justice on Wednesday freezes the appointment of Ophir Cohen as director general of the Justice Ministry and issues a biting critique of Justice Minister Amir Ohana.
“Removing a director general during an election campaign and appointing another from outside the public service directly contradicts the guidelines of the attorney general, and stands in direct opposition to the clear ruling of the Supreme Court,” Justice Menachem Mazuz says during the Wednesday debate on a petition from the Movement for Quality Government against the appointment.
Ohana, who was appointed justice minister in June, quickly fired the longtime and widely respected director general of the ministry Emi Palmor and appointed in her stead Cohen, an old personal friend who critics noted had never managed a large organization either in the public or private sectors.
comments