Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026
Hamas confirms top armed commander killed by Israel
Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, says that Mohammed Abdel Salam al-Yazouri, who served as part of the group’s higher leadership council and commander of its Khan Younis Brigade, was killed by Israel on Thursday evening.
The statement says al-Yazouri played a prominent role in planning Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught against Israel.
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