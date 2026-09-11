Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Hamas confirms top armed commander killed by Israel

By Reuters Today, 4:02 pm
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Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, says that Mohammed Abdel Salam al-Yazouri, who served as part of the group’s higher leadership council and commander of its Khan Younis Brigade, was killed by Israel on Thursday evening.

The statement says al-Yazouri played a prominent role in planning Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught against Israel.

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