The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
IDF says surveillance equipment on Gaza border apparently hit by gunfire
The IDF says a piece of surveillance equipment along the Gaza border was apparently struck by fire.
A statement from the military describes the equipment as an “observation pole.”
Netanyahu jokes with backpacker freed from Russian prison: No stopovers
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu jokes with Naama Issachar as she returns to Israel after her early release from a Russian prison.
“You know what the lesson is? No stopovers,” Netanyahu says on the plane.
Issachar, 27, was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison after some 10 grams of cannabis were found in her luggage during a layover in Moscow as she returned to Israel from India last year.
She was pardoned yesterday by Russian President Vladimir Putin after months of lobbying by Netanyahu for her release, which comes ahead of Knesset elections on March 2.
Hamas operative killed during ‘work accident’ in Gaza tunnel
A member of the Hamas terror group’s military wing dies in a “work accident” while working in one of its underground tunnels in the Gaza Strip.
The Hamas affiliated website Al-Resalah names the Izz Ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades member as Ibrahim al-Shantaf of Sheikh Radwan in northern Gaza.
10 civilians killed by Russian strikes in Syrian rebel bastion — monitor
ARIHA, Syria — Airstrikes kill 10 civilians near a bakery and a medical clinic in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib region today as government forces keep up a ground offensive.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Russian warplanes hit the Idlib province town of Ariha, but the Russian defense ministry says its “aviation did not carry out any combat tasks in this area of Syria.”
The government and its Russian allies have upped their deadly bombardment of Syria’s last major rebel bastion, slowly chipping away at it from the south.
Rebel-held territory has shrunk to just over half of Idlib province, along with slivers of neighboring Aleppo and Latakia, following a series of government gains.
Earlier today, Russian airstrikes hit near a bakery and the Al-Shami clinic in Ariha which is now out of service, the Observatory says.
The monitor says it determines whose planes carried out strikes according to type, location, flight patterns and munitions.
— AFP
Pompeo calls China’s Communist Party ‘the central threat of our times’
LONDON — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls China’s ruling Communist Party “the central threat of our times” that challenges Western principles.
“The Chinese Communist Party presents the central threat of our times,” Washington’s top diplomat says today at a joint appearance with Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.
He adds that Western allies must “ensure that the next century is governed by these Western democratic principles.”
— AFP
German far-right leader under investigation for tax evasion
BERLIN — The figurehead of Germany’s far-right AfD party Alexander Gauland is being investigated for tax evasion, prosecutors say, after his parliamentary immunity is lifted by MPs.
Gauland, 78, is one of the most prominent figures in the populist “Alternative for Germany” party, which rails against immigration, Islam, and environmentalism.
German parliamentarians vote to remove his legal immunity to facilitate the probe, first reported by German media last March.
Frankfurt prosecutors say they would search Gauland’s properties today, as part of the investigation.
A spokesperson for AfD tells AFP that the investigations concerned “old proceedings from the year before last,” adding that the party would give a further statement later today.
The case is not believed to be related to recent investigations into other AfD politicians over illegal party funding.
Founded seven years ago, the AfD is now Germany’s largest opposition party in terms of parliamentary seats.
In recent years, it has celebrated unprecedented electoral successes, entering the national parliament for the first time in 2017, but has also caused outrage with its challenge to Germany’s culture of remembrance for Nazi crimes.
In 2018, Gauland said that the 12-year dictatorship of Adolf Hitler, which oversaw the systematic murder of six million Jews, was a “speck of bird shit in more than 1,000 years of successful German history.”
AfD chairman for two years until he gave up the post last year, Gauland is still the party’s parliamentary leader in the German Bundestag.
— AFP
Police to boost presence at Temple Mount for Friday prayers
The Israel Police announces it will station additional officers on and around the Temple Mount tomorrow, during Friday prayers, as a precautionary measure.
“The Israel Police will respond forcefully to any effort to violate public order and harm the peaceful holding of Friday prayers,” the police say in a statement.
— Judah Ari Gross
