The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events, including possible moves on West Bank annexation plans, as they happen.
As virus spreads, South Korea may crack down on houses of worship
South Korea is considering including religious facilities on the same list with nightclubs, hostess bars and karaoke rooms as “high risk” venues for the spread of COVID-19 following a slew of transmissions tied to church gatherings.
South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says during a virus meeting on Wednesday that more than 40% of the country’s newly confirmed infections over the previous three days have been traced back to places of worship.
“If religious facilities continue to be an environment for infections by failing to implement anti-virus measures, it will be inevitable for the government to designate (them) as high-risk facilities and enforce strong restrictions,” Chung says.
High-risk facilities are advised to close or otherwise must enforce anti-virus measures, including distancing, temperature checks, keeping customer lists and requiring employees and visitors to wear masks. They are also required to register visitors with smartphone QR codes so they could be easily located when needed.
Israel, which has looked to South Korea as a model, has allowed houses of worship to reopen under social distancing guidelines. A study of infection zones in March had found synagogues to be the largest culprit of helping the disease spread.
— with AP
Hamas said to shoot rockets at sea, but reports questionable
Hebrew-language media are reporting that Hamas terrorists fired some 20 rockets from Gaza into the sea overnight, seemingly as a protest against annexation plans.
The Israeli reports cite unspecified “Palestinian reports,” though in Palestinian media, all reports are attributed to Israeli reports.
The Israelis are seemingly working off of a few tweets out of Gaza that mentioned rockets fired overnight. One journalist tweeted at 1:45 a.m. that Hamas fired eight rockets into the sea as part of a test.
Video posted on social media purports to show the rockets being fired, though an Israeli journalist who tweeted the footage later admits it is from 2018 and apologizes.
The Israeli army says it does not know of Hamas shooting any rockets into the sea or anywhere else overnight, Walla reporter Amir Bohbot tweets.
Ashkenazi: No annexation moves expected today
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi tells Army Radio that he does not believe there will be any moves on annexation today.
“I don’t know if there will be an announcement on extending sovereignty, you need to ask the prime minister about that. It seems unreasonable that it will happen today,” he tells Army Radio.
The station reports that Ashkenazi told US officials on Tuesday that Israel needs to wait for more international buy-in before going ahead with the move.
“This is a long process that needs to be done via a dialogue, without harming stability, and we are in the midst of that … The prime minister understands that this needs to be an ordered process and we won’t go through with it without a situational update from defense officials,” the former IDF chief says.
