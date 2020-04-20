Heading to Knesset, Gantz expected to green-light anti-Netanyahu legislation

Knesset Speaker Gantz is now heading to the parliament, following a meeting with Netanyahu that failed to yield coalition agreements.

According to Hebrew reports, Gantz will enable proposed legislation that would ban Netanyahu from forming a government to move forward.

The Blue and White leader has held up the bills until now as he negotiated with the Likud leader, even though he seemingly had a majority in parliament to approve them.

Now, it seems, they’ll be put on the agenda.