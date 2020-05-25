Health Ministry official: Some may be refusing to get tested for COVID-19

Health Ministry infectious diseases official Dr. Tal Brosh tells the Ynet news site that there appears to be a growing phenomenon of people showing symptoms of COVID-19 refusing to be tested because they are afraid of the results.

It’s unclear if the trend is connected to the upcoming holiday of Shavuot. There were reports of a similar phenomenon in the lead-up to Passover as some were worried about having to spend the holiday alone.

Brosh says the low number of new confirmed daily infections is encouraging and says the ministry is prepared to respond to a second outbreak.

He also appears to criticize officials for not yet reopening train service. “I don’t understand why the trains are not running. There are risks with everyone and I don’t see any big difference between a bus and a train regarding this.”