High Court to hear petition against alternate PM post

The High Court says it will rule on a petition casting doubt over the constitutionality of a law creating the post of alternate prime minister, currently filled by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the Walla news site reports.

It’s not immediately clear when the hearing will take place.

The court earlier threw out petitions against that law and other measures created by the new power-sharing government between Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that it could not rule before the laws were passed into law and enacted.