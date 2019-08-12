Holocaust denier banned from France for 40 years

The United Kingdom anti-racism group, Hope Not Hate, says that British Holocaust denier Alison Chabloz has been banned from France for 40 years.

Holocaust Denier Alison Chabloz got a surprise trying to get into France this morning pic.twitter.com/4vHOP1p2z6 — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) August 12, 2019

Chabloz, a blogger and musician who is openly racist, was convicted in Britain 2018 for posting anti-Semitic songs online, including one calling Auschwitz a “theme park.”

Chabloz, who was banned from using social media, posts on far-right platform Gab that she was questioned by French and British authorities upon trying to enter France, and banned until 2059.