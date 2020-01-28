IDF arrests man who apparently crossed into Israel from Lebanon

Israeli troops arrest a man who appears to have crossed into Israel from Lebanon, the military says.

The suspect was found near the Bedouin village of Arab al-Aramshe, near the Lebanese border.

“IDF troops, working with the Israel Police and [Shin Bet], were called to the scene and are interrogating the suspect in the field. It appears that the suspect crossed the border from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory,” the IDF says in a statement.

— Judah Ari Gross