IDF blows up Ali Taher tunnel system a week after clearing it of Hezbollah operatives

A major Hezbollah tunnel system beneath the Ali Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon was blown up by the Israeli military moments ago.

A large blast was heard throughout the region as the IDF demolished two tunnel routes under the hill with explosives.

In a joint statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz say that the underground facility was destroyed following their directive, and the IDF has now “completed the organization of the security zone in southern Lebanon.”

Footage shows the demolition of Hezbollah's tunnels beneath the Ali Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon by the IDF tonight. pic.twitter.com/dpFDSok54n — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 10, 2026

According to the IDF, the tunnel systems under Ali Taher served as the “nerve center” of the terror group’s Badr regional division — a unit tasked with the area of southern Lebanon that is north of the Litani River.

The IDF described the facility as a “strategic infrastructure that was built over two decades,” an activity it said was financed and planned by Iran.

“The terror infrastructure and headquarters under the ridge were intended to serve as a base for the conquest of the Galilee, and surveillance and fire over Metula and Kiryat Shmona,” Netanyahu and Katz say.

Last week, the military said it had completed capturing and clearing out the tunnel system of Hezbollah operatives, killing some of them while others fled.

Netanyahu and Katz say this evening that following the blast, the IDF is “preparing for defense in the area and to prevent the enemy from returning to the territory.”

Iran ostensibly warned the US that it would respond to any Israeli offensive against the Hezbollah facility beneath the hill, according to a report by Reuters last week, although that came after the IDF had already captured and cleared the site.