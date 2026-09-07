IDF says two more terror operatives killed in recent Gaza strikes

The IDF announces the killing of two more terror operatives in the Gaza Strip in recent strikes.

A strike on Sunday in Gaza City’s Shati camp killed Sabhi Khader al-Hashem al-Batrihi, a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad who took part in planting bombs against Israeli troops, the military says.

A separate strike in Gaza last week killed Ahmad Fuad Khalil Khalas, identified by the IDF as a member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force who also planted explosive devices against Israeli troops.

The IDF says both terror operatives had “posed a threat” after they were advancing attacks “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

In the past week, at least 14 terror operatives were killed in Israeli strikes in the Strip, including five company commanders in Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force and five Nukhba platoon commanders, according to the military.