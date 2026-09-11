In Rosh Hashanah message, Netanyahu pushes national unity, claims Israel winning on all 7 war fronts

In a decidedly upbeat Rosh Hashanah video with uplifting music in the background, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offers a message of national unity.

The Jewish new year, he says in a video shared on his social media channels, “is a time to be reminded of what connects us.”

Netanyahu notes that during election season, “there will be many arguments, there will be disagreements, but at least around the table we’d do well to remember one simple thing that I told our enemies at the start of the war — don’t underestimate us. Because at the moment of truth, this nation knows how to unite.”

שנה טובה ומתוקה לכל אזרחי ישראל! ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/8xMg36J4kB — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 11, 2026

The message of unity is one he has sought to push as the general election campaign ramps up, but to limited effect. His coalition is still far from the requisite 61 seats for a majority in the latest poll from The Times of Israel’s sister site, Zman Israel.

“Do you know another nation that fights on seven fronts and wins on all of them?” he asks.

That claim is sure to come under scrutiny, as Israel has not secured the promised “total victory” on its major fronts, in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

He also stresses that all of Israel’s hostages came home this year, and says that Israeli innovation and strength has made it a global power.