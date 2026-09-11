Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

In Rosh Hashanah message, Netanyahu pushes national unity, claims Israel winning on all 7 war fronts

By Lazar Berman Today, 2:19 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents the new members joining the Likud party’s candidate list ahead of the upcoming general elections, in Jerusalem, September 8, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents the new members joining the Likud party’s candidate list ahead of the upcoming general elections, in Jerusalem, September 8, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

In a decidedly upbeat Rosh Hashanah video with uplifting music in the background, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offers a message of national unity.

The Jewish new year, he says in a video shared on his social media channels, “is a time to be reminded of what connects us.”

Netanyahu notes that during election season, “there will be many arguments, there will be disagreements, but at least around the table we’d do well to remember one simple thing that I told our enemies at the start of the war — don’t underestimate us. Because at the moment of truth, this nation knows how to unite.”

The message of unity is one he has sought to push as the general election campaign ramps up, but to limited effect. His coalition is still far from the requisite 61 seats for a majority in the latest poll from The Times of Israel’s sister site, Zman Israel.

“Do you know another nation that fights on seven fronts and wins on all of them?” he asks.

That claim is sure to come under scrutiny, as Israel has not secured the promised “total victory” on its major fronts, in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

He also stresses that all of Israel’s hostages came home this year, and says that Israeli innovation and strength has made it a global power.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.