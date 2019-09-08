Iran blames EU’s broken promises for nuclear deal’s unraveling

Iran’s atomic agency chief hits out at European powers, saying their broken promises gave the Islamic Republic little choice but to scale back its commitments under a nuclear deal.

Ali Akbar Salehi speaks to reporters alongside Cornel Feruta, the acting head of the International Atomic Energy Agency who is on a one-day visit to Tehran.

“The European Union was supposed to be the replacement of the US but, unfortunately, they failed to act on their promises,” Salehi says in comments aired on state television.

“We heard the EU spokesperson say they would be committed to the JCPOA as long as Iran is,” he says, referring to the deal by its formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “I am wondering. Are they committed to non-adherence? Are they committed to breaking promises? Unfortunately, the Europeans have done this so far.”

— AFP