The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
Poll: A hypothetical Gantz-Lapid alliance can’t trounce Likud
Another political poll continues to place Netanyahu’s Likud squarely in the lead.
According to the Walla news survey of 521 respondents, the Likud party would receive a projected 32 seats in the 120-seat parliament, followed by Yesh Atid with 17, Jewish Home with 12, the Zionist Union and Joint (Arab) List with 11, Meretz and United Torah Judaism with 8 apiece, Yisrael Beytenu and Kulanu with 6, Orly Levy-Abekesis’s unnamed party snatching five seats and Shas receiving four.
Throwing a hypothetical party by former IDF chief Benny Gantz into the mix did not dramatically alter Likud’s prospects, giving it 31 seats to Gantz’s 14, followed by Yesh Atid with 12.
Should Yesh Atid and Gantz join forces, the poll showed it would inch closer to Likud, but would still fall short of winning — with 26 seats to the ruling party’s 31.
Ex-defense chief Ya’alon launches new political party
Former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon announces he’s forming a new political party and will run in the April election.
“I’ve promised and I’ve kept my promise,” says Ya’alon in a Facebook post. He says he’ll head the party and will soon unveil the party list.
“This party won’t have any shenanigans,” he says.
Ya’alon, a hawkish former IDF chief of staff and former Likud member, has vowed to challenge Netanyahu since he was ousted from the Defense Ministry in 2016 by the prime minister, to be replaced by Avigdor Liberman.
Iran presents budget to counter ‘cruel’ US sanctions
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday unveils Iran’s first annual budget since the return of US sanctions, saying it had been adjusted to take account of Washington’s “cruel” measures.
The Iranian president announces a 20 percent increase in public sector wages in a sign of the economic challenges the Islamic republic has faced since the United States pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal earlier this year.
The speech gave only a few general points of the budget — which will now be scrutinized and voted on by parliament — but acknowledges the pressure Iran was under.
— AFP
Pope hopes for peace in Israel, Yemen, Syria
Pope Francis says in his Christmas message Tuesday that he hopes the festive season would lead to a resumption of peace talks between the Israelis and Palestinians.
“May this Christmas help us to rediscover the bonds of fraternity linking us together,” he says in his traditional Christmas “Urbi and Orbi” message. “May it enable Israelis and Palestinians to resume dialogue and undertake a journey of peace that can put an end to a conflict that for over 70 years has rent the land chosen by the Lord to show his face of love.”
The pontiff says he hopes a truce in conflict-ravaged Yemen will end a devastating war which has killed around 10,000 people since 2015 and pushed 14 million Yemenis to the brink of famine.
“My thoughts turn to Yemen, in the hope that the truce brokered by the international community may finally bring relief to all those children and people exhausted by war and famine,” he says.
The pope also evokes the war in Syria, from where US President Donald Trump has decided to pull out some 2,000 troops in a controversial decision, arguing that the Islamic State has been defeated.
— AFP
comments